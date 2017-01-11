People Who Lost a Bunch of Weight Reveal the One Change That Helped Them

Losing weight can seem like a complicated mix of nutrition, caloric math, hymns in praise of the weight gods, exercise, secret government experiments, and blind luck. In reality, it usually just boils down to one or two big lifestyle habits that, with consistency, make those extra pounds melt away.

This is good news! For most people, it's easier to focus on a few lifestyle shifts than it is to try a complete overhaul. Take these Redditors, for example. Some have lost 20lbs, others 50, and one guy lost a whopping 198lbs -- in this thread, they cite the one or two biggest changes that helped them drop their unwanted weight.