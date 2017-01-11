Health

People Who Lost a Bunch of Weight Reveal the One Change That Helped Them

By Published On 08/25/2016 By Published On 08/25/2016
weight loss crystal ball
Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Losing weight can seem like a complicated mix of nutrition, caloric math, hymns in praise of the weight gods, exercise, secret government experiments, and blind luck. In reality, it usually just boils down to one or two big lifestyle habits that, with consistency, make those extra pounds melt away.

This is good news! For most people, it's easier to focus on a few lifestyle shifts than it is to try a complete overhaul. Take these Redditors, for example. Some have lost 20lbs, others 50, and one guy lost a whopping 198lbs -- in this thread, they cite the one or two biggest changes that helped them drop their unwanted weight. 

Swap out soda for flavored, unsweetened tea

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
T2ChinaJasmine/Reddit

Adopt a dog you'll need to exercise 

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
JessPlays/Reddit

Skip breakfast if early-morning meals don't agree with you

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
Ariel125/Reddit

Opt for raw veggies as a healthy snack

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
notbasicenough/Reddit

Watch your carbs and simple sugars

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
Robxxx/Reddit

Don't bring temptation foods into the house

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
aimlesskeek/Reddit

Track every calorie (pro tip: MFP = MyFitnessPal)

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
Beef_Enchilada

Skip the sugar in your coffee

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
Elainedanced/Reddit

Eat to fit your schedule, not anyone else's

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
HowlerVictra/Reddit

Cut back on alcohol and caffeine 

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
DizzyNW/Reddit

Learn to cook for yourself like a damn adult

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
grendus/Reddit

Only eat when you're hungry

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
lost765/Reddit

Resist going back for seconds 

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
potatonitelight/Reddit

Plan all your meals

Comment from discussion What habitual change has had the biggest impact on your health?.
cmxguru/Reddit

Get your greens in any way necessary

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Christina Stiehl is a Health and fitness staff writer for Thrillist who now has another reason to get a dog. Follow her @ChristinaStiehl.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
If You Eat Only One Superfood, Make It Flaxseed
Eats of Strength

related

READ MORE
Stay Sane & Healthy this Holiday Season by Avoiding These Mistakes
HolidayHideaway_Nov16

related

READ MORE
The 2016 Self-Help Books We Found Least Helpful

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like