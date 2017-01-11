The Weight-Loss Strategy That Everybody Tries, but Never Works

The hardest part in any weight-loss journey is saying "no" to your favorite foods. While fine in moderation, classic late-night fare like pizza, ice cream, and cake aren't usually staples of a healthy weight-loss plan. On the other hand, what is life without pizza?

This is why most people end up giving in to temptation with a slice of pizza here and hot fudge sundae there. "Why don't you just have a little bit more willpower?" some people might ask. "If you really wanted to lose weight, you could say no."

The sheer willpower approach is enticing in part because it's a character judgment: If you succeed, you're somehow a "better" person, with more willpower, which is good! If not, you're a "worse" person, so why not dive back into that sundae? But there are more complex reasons why white-knuckling it won't help you lose weight in the long run. Here's why.