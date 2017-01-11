The World's Most Batshit Health Conspiracy Theories

While YouTube videos about the flat-Earth model and how Stanley Kubrick shot the moon landing at Area 51 are a fun way to pass an evening, conspiracy theories aren't so fun to think about when they detail actual threats to your health. Here are some of the more notable health-related conspiracy theories, and how credible they are.

Zika was created by the Rockefellers and spread by genetically modified mosquitoes

Zika was not created by the Rockefellers, nor is it a biological weapon, nor is it caused by vaccines. Zika is an old-school virus first isolated in 1947, when it turned up in mosquitoes researchers were studying for yellow fever, another mosquito-borne disease. There's some uncertainty around Zika -- scientists aren't 100% sure it causes microcephaly in babies born to women who have the virus, for example, though they're 99.9% sure. Add to that the fact that scientists are still figuring out all the ways it can be transmitted, and the uncertainty creates a breeding ground for conspiracy theories.