Beer Yoga Is the Hobby America Needs Right Now

Beer yoga is just what it sounds like -- the same sweat-inducing practice of heavy breathing and postures, except combined with drinking cold, sweaty beers at the same time.

It may sound counterproductive if burning calories is your goal, but beer yoga classes are getting popular everywhere from breweries to Burning Man. It seemed only natural that a class recently popped up near where I live in Berlin, because if there's anything Germany's capital has lots of, it's hipsters and cheap, quality brews. So I checked out a class to see if it's just a fleeting trend, or the next big health craze:

Non-yogis are allowed, obviously

BierYoga started in Berlin about six months ago, and I arrived at the first English-language session to find it overbooked. In typical Berlin fashion, the class wasn't going down at a yoga studio but in a nightclub pimped out with graffiti and disco balls.