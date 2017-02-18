Here's Why You Keep Getting All Those Gross Boogers

For now, let's focus on the mucus that eventually winds its way down to the end of your nostrils. It starts in your sinuses -- you know, those hollow cavities in your skull -- and even though you're usually only aware of your sinuses when they flare up and become a symbol of hell on earth, they're actually working hard every day to maintain good health.

It turns out that sinuses aren't totally hollow after all; they're lined with a pinkish membrane that manages to produce mucus all day and all night. In fact, your respiratory tract produces about a quart of slime each day. Most of it disappears without a second thought down your throat (yum!), while some glides down through your nose. This mucus is mostly water, though it's also loaded with glycoproteins and enzymes that attack germs.