Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

There are two types of sweat glands. Eccrine glands are the most common, and can be found throughout the body, secreting sweat directly onto the skin. Apocrine glands can be found in areas like the armpits and groin, and dump their sweat into hair follicles first.

Unfortunately, while these glands create sweat that mixes with bacteria to make us smelly, we kind of need 'em. "They control your body temperature," says Dr. George. "So if you're out running or jogging in the summertime, it can get really hot and your body has to somehow cool down. So by releasing sweat, you have an evaporative cooling effect. So you don't get high internal body temperatures."