What the Shape of Your Poop Says About You

Type 1: Sharp Turd Pellets

You'll know if you're Type 1 because you're constipated as hell, and you don't need a chart to tell you that. You might even see a little fresh blood (bright red) on the tissue because these horrible little rocks can scratch you up on their way out (anal lacerations, eek).

If this type becomes your norm, see a doctor, because it might indicate obstruction or other issues. Or this could just mean that you don't have enough water and/or fiber in your diet. Not even enough for a fart. Seriously, there's no fermentation happening in there. To treat constipation, make sure you hydrate, eat fiber-rich foods, and exercise. You can also up your water intake by eating fresh fruits and veggies since "live" foods contain water too. If you want to use a laxative, here are some types to consider.