How to Identify Bed Bugs, the Evil Spawn of Nature's Cruelest Tricks

They have a list of (evil) superpowers that would put the X-Men to shame

That's right. Bed bugs can mutate to adapt to extreme conditions. Like Colossus from the X-Men they can thicken their exoskeletons to stop toxicants from entering their systems. Like Wolverine, they have their own version of a healing factor, using enzymes to flush their systems and neutralize pesticides.

"And this is one of the reasons why they're so difficult to control," says Paul Curtis of Terminix, an extermination service. What's more, they might even get off on it: "They can actually change their bodies to make pesticides not only less effective on them, but they can sometimes even be excited by pesticides instead of controlled by them."