What It Really Feels Like to Get Shot (And Survive)

I never thought I'd end up getting shot.

Most people don't, I imagine. My odds were, however, somewhat higher than the average American given that 1) I live in New Orleans, which has one of the highest murder rates in the US, and 2) as a reporter, I cover cultural events in neighborhoods with high violent crime rates.

Still, I've lived a somewhat charmed existence. I seem to have a knack for leaving the scene just before shots are fired, or I show up immediately following a tragedy, when police and EMS have already arrived.

But when two gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a parade I was filming on Mother's Day in 2013, I found myself caught in the crossfire, one of 19 people shot in the largest mass shooting of our city's history. Miraculously, we all survived -- like I said, I seem to have a charmed life. Well, as charmed as someone who's been shot could have, I suppose.