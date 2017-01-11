Here's Why You Have Green Poop Sometimes

It seems to happen out of nowhere: You're sitting on the toilet, minding your own business while doing your business, and all of a sudden you notice various shades of green where brown should be.

What gives? Are you sick? Did you eat something with radical food dye that's poisoning your intestines?

It's actually totally normal to have green-shaded turds every now and then. But here's what's going on when your bowel movements are going green, and not in the Al Gore sense.

Your poop needs to slow its roll

There could be some minor GI malfunctions happening on your waste's journey from stomach to toilet bowl. According to Dr. Gina Sam, a gastroenterologist with Mount Sinai in New York City, when poop comes out green, it's usually because it was moving too fast through your digestive system. Your intestine didn't have enough time to break down the bile, which is naturally a yellow or green color, that's secreted from your gallbladder to help break down food. This is also why green poop tends to be more diarrhea-ish.