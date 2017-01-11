What Your Food Cravings REALLY Mean

Whether you’re knocking out reps of kettlebell swings, going for a morning run, or sitting on your couch watching seven straight episodes of Master of None, one thing is certain: you’re never going to lose weight if you keep shoving donuts in your mouth hole.

Even if you are a gym rat, it’s not uncommon to want diet-destroyers like chips, candy, and ice-cold beers. Those things are delicious! Still, caving to your cravings all the time can lead to consequences like weighing 400lb. If you know the source of your cravings -- what your body actually needs when it's telling you to eat something glazed in chocolate -- you can start making smarter choices (though that donut might really be worth it).