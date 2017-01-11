The Things No One Ever Tells You About Losing 100-Plus Pounds

When I weighed 307lb, almost everything I'd heard and read about weight loss was shallow and simplistic (the short version: Fat Bad Thin Good #Period and Eat Less + Exercise More = #Winning). Since it all sounded so simple, I fantasized that life in a thin body must look and feel like a Mentos commercial.

Then I lost more than 150lb, and discovered the reality was more complicated. Reality? Complicated? Shocking!

There was actually very little that didn't surprise me after I lost my weight, like...

I hardly recognized myself

I'd gone to great lengths to avoid mirrors when I was big. After I lost a bunch of weight, I couldn’t stop staring at my new, unfamiliar face, and more than once I realized that the chick I was checking out at a party or in a store was actually my own reflection. HA!