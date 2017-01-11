Things I Genuinely Miss About Weighing More Than 300 Pounds



People don't see me in the same unthreatening light My personality didn't change when I lost weight, but how people felt about it changed -- a lot. Fat Me reliably got laughs, but Fit Me is a lot more likely to be seen as "too intense" or "overconfident," especially by strangers. I miss being myself, speaking my mind, and letting the jokes fly without wondering who I might rub the wrong way.

When someone was interested in me, I knew it was genuine

When I was fat, I took for granted that the folks who were into me were actually into me. All of me. As I lost weight, more and more people seemed attracted to me for my looks alone. At first, I lapped up the attention like water in the desert. Once I finally settled into my new, thin body, I missed knowing to my core that the person holding my hand was holding all of me, and not just the part they could see.