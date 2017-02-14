Scientists Are Trying to Create Pigs With Human Organs

Rats and mice are relatively close genetically, as you can tell just by looking at them. Humans and pigs are another ballgame, last sharing an ancestor nearly 90 million years ago. One of the biggest challenges is that pig pregnancy only lasts about 112 days, meaning that bun's done in the oven at a much quicker rate.

Scientists haven't figured that out yet, and doing so anytime soon would be, as Dr. Wu puts it, "far-fetched."

"The breakthrough can come in a few months or a few years," he says. "It's hard to see."

How ethical is creating pigs with human organs?

According to Dr. Wu, the experiment is a means of "taking advantage of in vivo developmental principles perfected by millions of years of evolution" and using them to better people's lives -- whether it’s genetically matching organs for patients or testing new medicines safely with no human guinea pig necessary. In other words, the ultimate goal is to improve human life, and chimeras are a new technique that might be useful for our continued survival as a species.