The Legit Science Behind What Causes Your Crippling Hangovers

What causes a hangover in the first place?

Although most studies don't directly compare each of the four major symptoms of a hangover, Dr. Rohsenow suggests we can make some inferences from the results observed. Head pain and stomach distress can come about due to the inherent toxicity of the ethanol in alcohol, which can cause inflammation in the brain and stomach lining. Additionally, researchers have observed that the levels of certain cytokines (chemicals associated with inflammation) increase for several hours after an episode of heavy drinking.

By contrast, the commonly cited explanation of electrolyte depletion doesn't hold quite as much water: according to Dr. Rohsenow, electrolyte balance only plays "a minor role." That said, it certainly doesn't hurt to load up on electrolytes during a hangover, so there's no reason to cease your Gatorade chugging the morning after. Similarly, while blood sugar levels are high during intoxication and low during a hangover, there appears to be no link between blood sugar levels and the actual severity of your hangover.