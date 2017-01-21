CrossFit, Explained for Soft-Bodied Weaklings

How can you tell if someone is into CrossFit?

Don't worry, they'll tell you.

If the proliferation of many websites on the subject (not to mention the co-worker who won't let you forget he does CrossFit, bro) are any indication, the first rule of CrossFit is never stop talking about CrossFit. And while this would seem to encourage certainty about what CrossFit actually is, there are a lot of myths and generalizations to clear up about the workout regimen.

To help you decipher the intricate meanings behind CrossFit's unique language, affiliation with the Paleo diet, compression socks, and heavy grunting, we talked to a variety of CrossFit experts and coaches to finally answer the question: What the hell is CrossFit?