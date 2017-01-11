Your Real Age Doesn’t Matter. This Does.

It turns out that the old cliché, “age is just a number,” has some scientific basis. Sure, you’re going to pick up some of the aches, pains, and decreased capacity for drinking that come with the passing years, but there’s a way you can trick Father Time into winding back the clock on your calendar age.

While you can’t pull a literal Benjamin Button, you have more power than you may realize over another important number: your fitness age. And when it comes to that, you can get younger, which may ultimately mean living longer.



Why you can stop celebrating your calendar birthday

A concept developed by researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, your fitness age is a measure of VO2max (i.e. how much oxygen you use during intense exercise and the best indicator of cardiovascular fitness) and a complex combination of other health factors we won’t list here, because boy are they sciencey.