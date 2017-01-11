Lies People Somehow Still Believe About Gluten

A diet without fluffy breads and starchy pastas is my personal hell. My deepest sympathies go out to people diagnosed with the three relatively rare conditions that require strict avoidance of gluten (the proteins found in wheat, rye, and barley that give bread that heavenly elastic quality).

If you're one of the people who have jumped on the gluten-free bandwagon, your deprivation is (probably) doing you no good.

“Unless you have celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, or a wheat allergy, there’s no real reason to completely avoid gluten,” says Dr. Maureen Leonard, clinical director at the Center for Celiac Research and Treatment at MassGeneral Hospital for Children. “We don’t recommend that anyone avoid gluten on their own or make a self-diagnosis of celiac disease without seeing a gastroenterologist.”