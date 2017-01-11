The Fermented Dairy Drink That's Insanely Good for You

Fermented foods have been a thing since the Neolithic period, but in recent years, humans (OK, hipsters) have gotten excited about them all over again.

One particularly trendy fermented item is kefir, which, for the record, is pronounced "keh-FEER," not like Kiefer Sutherland -- I don't care how much you love his new show. This creamy, yogurt-like drink made from fermented cow’s milk is both delicious and healthy, and bearded people wearing flannel will think you're cool for drinking it. Here's the scoop:

Fermentation is one of humankind's greatest discoveries

Fermentation is a chemical process in which microorganisms such as bacteria and yeast break down the sugars, starches, or carbohydrates in a food and convert them into alcohol or acid. Yes, it sounds gross, but it's a killer preservation method as well as the scientific discovery that brought us beer and wine. In other words, it might be the greatest thing ever.