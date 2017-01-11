The Kind of Fat You've Never Heard of, but That Could Help You Lose Weight

Long gone is the nutritional notion that all fat is bad for you. Now we know that there are healthy fats and not-so-healthy fats, and that when it comes to weight gain and loss, it’s all about the types and quantities of fat you consume. For example, maybe you now cook with coconut oil or palm oil instead of butter -- a decidedly good move. But what if you could turn up the power of that healthy oil and shed pounds at the same time?

Enter medium-chain triglycerides, or MCTs. Don’t let the scientific name scare you. MCTs are fatty acids found in foods you probably already eat, such as the aforementioned oils and dairy products like cheese and yogurt -- just not in large doses. Some geniuses had the idea to extract the MCTs from these products and bottle them up in a concentrated form, called MCT oil, which is most likely available at your local health-food store.