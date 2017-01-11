A Very Basic Guide to This Mindfulness Trend You Keep Hearing About

All I have to do is pay attention to what I’m doing?

Kind of, but it’s more about how you pay attention.

By definition, mindfulness is about just being. But because we’re all laypeople who get Snapchats and have annoying coworkers and are constantly forced to put up with shit, we have to learn how to do things mindfully.

The way this looks practically? Often by returning to the breath, we can focus our attention back on what it might look like to "just be" in a given moment, especially a difficult one.

