Inside the Strange World of Harvesting Sperm From Dead Guys

Where a man has made his wishes clear, the rights of the dead almost always supplant the rights of the living. Why? Law professor Glenn Cohen says this question is almost as old as philosophy itself. There are two main camps. "One says... if you can't experience anything... how can we talk cogently about you being harmed?" he says. "The other camp says no, your life can go better or worse depending on what happens to you after you are dead." For those in this camp, he says, it's much more natural to think that banning posthumous retrieval is necessary to prevent harm to the dead.

People's thoughts around post-mortem sperm extraction seem to be opening up. In 2008, a survey in a southern state of the US found that "overall attitudes and... beliefs were primarily in favor of posthumous harvesting." And in 2015, ethicists in Australia published a commentary supporting a presumption of consent on the part of the dead man. They argue that there are plenty of benefits to both the deceased and his partner, and that the welfare of the living widow and the future child should be the primary concern.

