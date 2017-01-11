What It's Really Like for Doctors When Somebody Dies on Them

"It’s not life or death." That's what most people tell themselves when there’s a blown deadline or livid customer at work. But what about people who actually deal with life-or-death situations as part of their jobs?

To help those of us with lower-stakes careers understand the human emotions behind medicine, doctors and nurses shared what it's like when the worst outcome occurs.



It can haunt you forever

"It changes you. You can’t help but grow to love your patients and their families. You're part of such an intimate, special part of their lives. But the whole time you build this relationship, you know in the end you're losing a special bond. Being so close to death made me realize how fragile and precious life is. I think it made me more afraid of death than most people."

-- Jessie M. Gill, RN and former hospice nurse, FlusteredMom.com