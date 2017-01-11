'I Don't Eat on Mondays': What Life Is Like on Intermittent Fasting

"I don't eat on Mondays." Try dropping that little bit of personal info on a first date.

But that's how I've lived for the past three years, ever since I heard about intermittent fasting. A diet that could have some positive effects on weight and disease risk, without the practical difficulties of sticking to a restrictive diet every single day? I liked this idea: part-time dieting. But liking something is different from actually doing it.

What does "part-time dieting" actually mean?

You may have heard of intermittent fasting, popularized in part by a book called The Fast Diet, by Dr. Michael Mosley and Mimi Spencer. The idea is what it sounds like; you fast intermittently, and not just when you sleep. The Fast Diet version is also called the 5:2 diet, because each week, you eat what you want for five days and fast the other two.