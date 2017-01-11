How Different Diets Affect a Guy’s Semen

Former porn star Annie Sprinkle famously claimed she could tell what a man ate based on the taste of his semen. While hers is not exactly a scientific approach, it makes sense that what goes in affects what comes out.

But we wanted to know the specifics of a diet’s impact on ejaculate. Any truth to the “pineapple and raspberries” trick? Beyond flavor, can food affect the size of your spunk and the vigor of your swimmers? We chatted with urologist Dr. Philip Werthman and nutritionist Carolyn Gundell to help us sort through this (hopefully not too big of a) mess.