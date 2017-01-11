How to Get Rid of the Hiccups, for Real

Hiccups are annoying, sometimes even painful, and typically result in people "hilariously" trying to scare the hell out of you. Everyone thinks their hiccup cure of choice is the best one ever, when more often than not they just leave you with water all over your shirt/a bunch of sugar in your mouth. Does that mean there really isn’t one, though?

We asked Dr. Lisa Ganjhu, a gastroenterologist and clinical associate professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, to find out if there really is a perfect cure, and if so, what it might be.

First of all, what the hell is a hiccup anyway?

“Basically a hiccup is more of a neurological thing in the sense there's an irritation on the Vagus nerve. Anything that irritates that nerve causes hiccups. There are uncoordinated and coordinated muscle contractions of the diaphragm and of the epiglottis, that’s what makes the sound. It’s the air that rushes through a small area. So anything that irritates that diaphragm like eating too fast or a reflux, can cause the irregular contractions and therefore hiccups.”