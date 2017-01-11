We Went Back to School to See if Lunch Still Sucks

American school lunches have historically been the butt of jokes, and for good reason. We’ve got a childhood obesity epidemic spiraling out of control, and it’s easy to blame the garbage our schools feed the children, rather than, say, a complex relationship between the junk-food industry, inactivity levels, and lack of nutrition education.

If only the school lunches were better, our kids wouldn’t be so fat! And Jamie Oliver wouldn't be reduced to tears with such alarming frequency.

Don’t cry, Jamie! The only thing to do was to go back to school (a New York City public school, no less!) and eat the stuff ourselves. For science. For the Internet. For YOU.