You've Been Sick? You’ll Want to Clean These Things.

If your illness is dragging on and you can't muster the energy to strip the bed and launder a full set of sheets, you might want to consider changing the pillowcases as a half-measure. The cases, after all, bear the brunt of your runny nose and sweaty brow. As a bonus, laying your weary head on a clean pillowcase will probably help to make you feel a little less gross.



Throw blankets

Did you brave a nasty little cold from the comfort of your couch? There's nothing better than curling up under a comfy throw blanket and festering in front of the TV to binge watch your favorite show. But when you're well enough to get off the couch, don't forget that you just spent three days sneezing into that comfy throw blanket -- toss it in the wash.