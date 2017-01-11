How to Crush the Gym Even if All the Machines Are Taken

A crowded gym is about as much fun as Monday morning traffic... except somehow worse. Navigating crowds without any clear traffic pattern as you try to beat Danny Dumbbell to the squat rack in an epic show of race-walking and is both anxiety-inducing and infuriating, especially when you lose. And especially when you know he's going to hang out on the rack for a good 20 minutes, refusing to let anyone else work in. Your workout just got screwed.

The good news is the New Year’s resolution surge, followed by the spring break surge, will eventually die out and pre-January quiet will descend on the gym. The bad news is you have to deal with the crowds through March. Here’s how to keep on keepin' on, even when all the machines are taken.