Easy Ways to Cheer Up (That Don't Involve Seeing a Therapist)

Look, being happy can be difficult even in the best of times -- throw in a little social upheaval and uncertainty, and it gets even harder. Since I'm a psychotherapist, I'm a big fan of using therapy to help fight stress and anxiety. Crazy, I know. I've seen several therapists in my lifetime, and as long as I keep dating in New York City, I'm sure I'll see more.

So I'm aware that a professional confidant isn't cheap, and in almost all cases, paying rent is a higher priority than therapy. So, until you can afford both, try going through these practices on your own -- they're relatively straightforward, but take some effort on your part if you want them to work. Keep in mind that if you or someone you know is in danger due to a mental condition, you should always seek professional care.