What to Eat (and Not Eat) After You Get Food Poisoning

B is for Bananas

"The most important thing to do during and after food poisoning is to maintain hydration and replace electrolytes," says Dr. Rohr. Electrolytes are the magic ingredients in the Gatorade you're chugging in hopes of curing a hangover. Potassium and sodium are the main ones your body needs, and they work together to help your body retain water for optimal hydration. Dr. Rohr specifically recommends bananas, saltines, and some broth -- potassium, sodium, and water, all in one sub-par (but therapeutic) meal.



R is for Rice

You know how we always tell you to choose whole grains, and how you keep feeling a tinge of guilt when you get normal, delicious white rice with your Thai curry while your friend across the table asks for brown? (The brown rice costs a dollar more, so that's an excuse, right?!) Food poisoning is your free pass to forget about the brown rice! It's pretty high in fiber, which is usually super healthy, but harder for your stomach to digest, so it's white rice all the way. Dr. Rohr says that you can also substitute pasta here, provided it's sauceless. Sorry.

