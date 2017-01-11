Your Birth Month Can Tell You a Surprising Amount About Your Health

Astrology gets no respect from modern medicine for plenty of good reasons. What could your birthday possibly have to do with your health?

Well, new research suggests it could tell you a whole lot -- maybe more than you'd like to know.

Yes, there is a kind of "health horoscope"

In 2015, Columbia University completed an enormous research study on this specific topic: it studied medical data from a whopping 1.7 million patients who came through the doors of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/CUMC between 1985 and 2013. Although the results are region specific, many of the findings were similar to earlier studies in other locations.

Even more recently, researchers at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom looked into diseases, specifically allergy-related maladies like asthma, and crunched numbers to see if a person's risk lines up in any way with the calendar.