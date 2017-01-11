What Your Pee Says About Your Health

The most common (read: least alarming) is pee that's honey or amber in color. "[It means] you are very dehydrated and need to drink water immediately," says Schreiber. "The more dark the urine, the more dehydrated you are."



Orange

According to Dr. Gina Sam, director of the Gastrointestinal Motility Center at Mount Sinai Hospital, orange pee can also be a symptom of severe dehydration. But it can be caused by a bile-duct condition or orange food dye too.

So how do you tell the difference between desperately needing water, and the freezies you ate an hour ago? "[The effects of food dye] should only last for no more than 24 hours," she explains.

