Does Buying Organic Matter? When It Makes Sense and When You're Wasting Money

We’ve all turned up our noses at the weird snobbishness of stamping an “organic” label on anything and everything. Who cares if our soap is 83% organic, or if our off-brand Goldfish cracker ripoffs bear the weight of an organic label?

It’s easy to sneer, but there’s truth to the idea that not everything that’s branded organic is really all that different from the (typically much cheaper) non-organic version. So how do you sort out when it’s important to buy organic and when it’s just marketing?

Wait, those organic labels aren’t ALWAYS just marketing?

First it’s probably important to explain just what the label organic means. It isn’t like, say, “all-natural,” because the word “organic” has legitimate government regulations enforcing specific rules. The US Department of Agriculture has a division which decides exactly what makes each individual item organic, a varied process that can require everything from crop rotation to a minimum amount of cage space for animals.