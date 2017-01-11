Office Food Is Wrecking Your Body. Don’t Let It.

Luncheon leftovers

The sales team just wrapped up a client meeting, which means leftover chips, pretzels, and cookies galore! Woo hoo! By the time you’ve inhaled that 15th chip, you’ve earned yourself about 150 calories, 15g of processed carbohydrates, and less than 1g of fiber.

Contrary to recent popular belief, not all carbs are evil. But the processed ones found in many of our favorite munchies have had all nutritional benefits stripped away, while all the calories remain. Processed carbs lead to quick blood sugar spikes without the fiber, protein, and nutrients to balance it out. They flood your body with a rapid energy supply that you most likely won’t need responding to emails all day, and instead get stored as fat for a longer-term energy supply. So just like the ‘90s Pringles jingle promised, once you pop, you just can’t stop (popping the buttons off your pants).