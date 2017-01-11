I Tried Freezing Myself at Minus 184 Degrees to Prevent Getting Old

It's kind of amazing how far people will go to avoid looking their actual age. From fad diets to literally putting placenta on your face, people are into some weird shit when it comes to looking and feeling good.

As a woman on the cusp of 30, I'm not immune to these societal pressures to maintain that 16-year-old, fresh-faced glow for as long as humanly possible. My morning rituals take thrice as long at the age of 29 than they did at 22, and include twice as many now-"essential" products.

So when I heard that you could become more attractive and nutrient-rich by tricking your brain into freezing to death, naturally I had to see what all the fuss was about.