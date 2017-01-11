I'm a Junk-Food Addict Who Tried Whole30. Here's What Happened.

I'm not the kind of guy who buys into diet fads, goes on diets, or enjoys writing about diets. In fact, I think people get infinitely more annoying when they suddenly decide that gluten and sugar make them anxious and mouthy.

However, at just under 6ft with a skinny frame, I knew that my gut would only grow infinitely larger with the amount of beer and Taco Bell I'd been eating.

So, when my girlfriend suggested going on the Whole30 program, I was intrigued and antsy all at once. A diet in which you cut out sugar, alcohol, gluten, grains, legumes, dairy, MSG, and snacks? Fuck me sideways! However, with some extreme lifestyle changes, I made it work and lost a significant amount of weight. This is what it's like.

