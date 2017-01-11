If there's one thing people love to brag about, it's how busy they are. If you have a full work schedule, hobbies, side hustles, maintaining a social life, and getting lost in a Netflix blackhole to keep track of, it's easy to believe that the reason you're tired all the time is because there's no room for sleep in your schedule. But chugging coffee like water and struggling to stay awake isn't cool, or even normal -- it could be the sign of a bigger problem.

If you get less than the recommended seven or eight hours of sleep a night, then you can expect to drag your feet a little bit the next day. But if you log plenty of Zzzs and still feel exhausted, then it could be a symptom of a chronic condition. Here are some of the biggest culprits that are making you sleepy.