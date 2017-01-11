What to Do if You're Tired All the Time

If you look at the persistent popularity of energy drinks, ephedrine, Adderall, and the like, you might conclude we're a nation of long-haul truckers, trance DJs, and meth cooks. Or you might conclude that Americans are just really, really tired.

Honestly, both are true. If you're tired all the time -- or if you're one of the aforementioned special-interest groups, in which case a life of sleep deprivation is almost a given -- read on for reasons why that may be. Hopefully, you'll end up with better sleep, and as a result, a life that sucks far less.

You're drinking too much booze

Ah, nightcaps. What's not to love about tucking yourself in with a Scotch on the rocks? Well, the next day, for one thing. The most adorably named, snuggliest-sounding drinking tradition relaxes you at first, before it obliterates your REM cycles. That causes you to sleep longer while feeling less refreshed.