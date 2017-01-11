Circumcised? You Can Probably Thank or Blame Graham Crackers.

You've probably only thought of graham crackers as a convenient vessel for carrying melted chocolate and fire-roasted marshmallows. But long before they were a standard summertime camping treat, graham crackers were a method of reducing your sexual libido. Seriously!

Presbyterian minister Sylvester Graham thought that eating bland foods (like his original crackers, which had less sugar than the contemporary version) would help reduce sexual urges in young men, which, in turn, would help prevent them from committing acts of “self-abuse” -- aka masturbation.

How could something so innocent have such an unsettling origin? And what does this have to do with foreskin?