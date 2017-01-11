Why You See Such Weird Drug Commercials on TV All the Time

If you consume any kind of media in America, you've probably seen your fair share of pharmaceutical ads. Most follow a familiar pattern: do you feel [insert symptom]? Has [insert ailment] been holding you back? Roll footage of sad people.

Then there's the invitation to "talk to your doctor" about whatever pill will cure you, along with a couple gaily galloping beachside on horseback, a smiling woman gardening, or a man who's relieved that he doesn't need to urinate during his daughter's wedding. Finally, you hear a string of potential side effects, which could be as mild as dry mouth or as serious as sudden death, and are sometimes so lengthy and ridiculous that you aren't sure whether you're watching a real commercial or a Saturday Night Live rerun.