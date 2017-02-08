All the Reasons You Can't Poop and How to Fix It

You've been traveling

Part of traveling is eating new foods, but sometimes eating things you're not used to can interrupt healthy bathroom time. The key is to pay attention to how much fiber you're getting while on vacation. Pack fiber-fortified foods when you travel, just in case.

You ignore the urge

You're in a rush. You're too busy. Maybe you're poop shy. Ignoring your need to squat can lead to constipation.

Everyone knows someone who will go to great lengths to avoid pooping in public. If you put on the brakes time after time, though, your body may stop feeling the signal to go altogether. Meanwhile, your gut is still doing its job and will continue to draw out fluid, leaving your stool harder and drier. Schedule your toilet time, or find your own secret station for peaceful pooping.