Dairy Crack: The Science Behind Your Crippling Cheese Addiction

Cheese, with its impossible-to-resist combination of fat, salt, and creaminess, certainly feels like it could be addictive. It would explain why that second (or third, or fourth) slice of pizza calls to you so loudly, even after you think you’re full.

With a growing body of evidence that suggests food can have addictive qualities, it’s worth revisiting the offhand way you (may) say, “Oh my God, I’m, like, seriously addicted to cheese,” after crushing an entire block of extra-sharp cheddar before dinner, and why it matters.