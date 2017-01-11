All the Reasons Complaining Is Bad for You

Whether you have a student debt load that's higher than your salary, a roommate who never does the dishes, a smartphone that’s two generations old, or all of the above, you probably have endless things to complain about. Hey, no one said adulthood was dreamy. But rather than giving you catharsis, regularly airing your grievances might negatively impact your health.

Mental health expert Dr. Gail Saltz, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell School of Medicine, acknowledges that while complaining is a part of everyone's life, you should take a hard look at the degree to which you grumble. "It's often OK to complain," she says. "It’s really about the volume, tenacity, and how much expectation that someone else can fix [the problem you’re complaining about]."