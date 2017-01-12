The Surprising Reason Most Diets Won't Work

There's at least one pretty obvious reason most diets are doomed to fail -- they're not exactly fun.

But this explanation doesn't give a complete picture of just how difficult it is to drop weight. For example, why does someone with the willpower to stick to a strict diet lose half her bodyweight, while someone else on the same eating plan actually gains weight?

The answer, like most things in life, is complicated, which is why obesity specialists are starting to look at obesity not as one single problem, but as a cluster of diseases -- in much the same way doctors view cancer, according to The New York Times.