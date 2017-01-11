A Guide to Your Disgusting Feet

In addition to sweat, dead skin buildup will lead to foot odor -- especially when it comes to shoes you wear without socks. That's because dead skin will adhere to the insole of your shoe and do what dead stuff does. It will rot. Oh no! Now you're paying attention! Yes, it's very gross to think about but it leads nicely into a discussion of the best thing you can do to avoid having malodorous piggies.



Dealing with your feet

The best thing you can do for your feet is to pay a bit more attention to them when performing your daily ablutions. So: use a washcloth and a good deodorizing soap to scrub your hooves, paying particular attention to the space in between your toes. Post-washing, dry your feet thoroughly, again giving the space in between your toes some extra love.