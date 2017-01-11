This Is Why Guys Get Morning Wood, According to a Doctor

Morning wood can help your limp noodle

NPT can also be used to test the causes of erectile dysfunction, determining whether it’s a psychological block or a physical one. If a guy can’t perform sexually but is still getting morning wood, odds are his ED is psychological, brought on by stress, depression, anxiety, or something else entirely. If the dude can’t get it up and doesn’t have morning wood, the cause is much more likely to be 'organic,’ meaning it’s a physical issue.



Will it always happen?

So... will you get morning wood forever? Well, that depends. Dr. Saunders says NPT decreases as the stuff inside that causes erections begins to deteriorate. “With age, vascular, neurological, or endocrine problems that cause ED are more likely to arise. You can expect NPT to decrease with age, as well.”