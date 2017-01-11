This Is Why Guys Get Morning Wood, According to a Doctor

So there you are, fast asleep and dreaming of your middle school cafeteria, and you wake up the next morning with a raging boner. WTF is going on here? Are you secretly lusting after Lunch Lady Doris?
Relax: it's just "morning wood," and since it definitely happens to guys all the time, we consulted a medical professional to get the skinny on AM chubbies.
What is morning wood, and why do guys get it?
“Erections at night are called ‘Nocturnal Penile Tumescence,’ or NPT,” says Dr. David Saunders. The EXACT reason behind morning wood hasn’t actually been agreed upon, but there are a couple of theories that seem to take the cock... er... cake.
Theory 1: Relaxation erections
“One group speculates that certain inhibitory neurons in the brain are down-regulated during REM,” says Saunders -- this is doctor-speak for you’re relaxed AF when you’re sleeping. “Because the inhibitory neurons are down-regulated, the penis is relatively more excited and prone to erection. When these neurons are uninhibited, testosterone-dependent excitatory signals from the gonads allow for erection.”
Theory 2: Nature calls
Saunders goes on to explain there’s another theory that a full bladder can stimulate an erection. The filling of the bladder causes it to stimulate nerves that are responsible for an erection. “This is called a ‘reflex erection,’” he says. “Because the bladder fills throughout the night and is greatest in the morning, one can easily speculate that morning NPT is at least sometimes caused by this reflex erection bladder mechanism.”
Morning wood can help your limp noodle
NPT can also be used to test the causes of erectile dysfunction, determining whether it’s a psychological block or a physical one. If a guy can’t perform sexually but is still getting morning wood, odds are his ED is psychological, brought on by stress, depression, anxiety, or something else entirely. If the dude can’t get it up and doesn’t have morning wood, the cause is much more likely to be 'organic,’ meaning it’s a physical issue.
Will it always happen?
So... will you get morning wood forever? Well, that depends. Dr. Saunders says NPT decreases as the stuff inside that causes erections begins to deteriorate. “With age, vascular, neurological, or endocrine problems that cause ED are more likely to arise. You can expect NPT to decrease with age, as well.”
Enjoy it while you can, fellas.
