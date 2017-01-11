10 Reasons You Can't Stop Farting (and What to Do About It)

Solution: This isn't an excuse to ditch veggies altogether; just don't go overboard on portions right away. Dr. Caguiat recommends starting with one or two servings at first, and slowly upping the intake over a couple weeks so your body gets used to it. If you absolutely must have that giant salad, she suggests taking a carminative beforehand, which is an herb that helps prevent the formation of gas in the GI tract. Some natural sources of carminatives are ginger, dill, and celery, or there's over-the-counter supplements such as Iberogast (a combination of nine different carminative herbs).

You're actually lactose intolerant

Cheese is probably the greatest topping of all time, but there's a reason farting is called "cutting the cheese." Its deliciousness creates unbearable farts because most people can't digest dairy. About 65% of adults are lactose intolerant, and that number could be even higher. "A lot of people don't realize they may be lactose intolerant," Dr. Caguiat says. As you get older, you lose the enzymes that help digest lactose, the sugar found in dairy. This explains why you could eat a whole pizza as a kid and feel nothing, but eating two pieces of pepper Jack at a party is enough to make you question your life choices.