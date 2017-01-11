What to Do if You're Constantly a Sweaty Mess

Why is it that one person can happily make it through the day without a droplet of sweat appearing, while another walks to the subway and is so soaked it looks like she ran the Boston Marathon before diving into Niagara Falls?

Well, here's the hard science of it: some people sweat more than others. Shocking, yes. Factors like gender (men produce more sweat than women) and disparities in physiology and genetics play a role, and it's obviously normal to be dripping in 95-degree heat or while exercising -- that's how the autonomic nervous system reacts to high temperatures and physical exertion.

But profusely perspiring like a wildebeest at your desk is uncomfortable, unhealthy, and embarrassing; it makes social, romantic, and professional situations even more stressful, which is a vicious cycle because anxiety makes you sweat. Here's why it happens, and what you can do about it.