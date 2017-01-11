Here's Why You Get Sore After a Workout, and What to Do About It

You know the feeling: A day or two after a tough workout, your entire body feels like it's being eaten alive by tiny, rabid beavers, painstakingly gnawing your muscles away from your bones. Sitting down on the toilet has never been so excruciating. You can only wear button-down shirts because lifting your arms over your head just isn't going to happen.

What you're experiencing is called DOMS, or delayed onset muscle soreness. For such a benign-sounding clinical name, it's a special type of torture. One that may make you want to swear off exercise for life.

Don't do that.

DOMS, while seriously unpleasant, is completely normal, and also manageable. You just need to know how to manage it.